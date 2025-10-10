Spectator exposes dastardly Lib Dem plan to encourage Tory councillors to defect

James Heale has just posted this on the Spectator website:
The Spectator has seen a leaked memo drawn up by Dave McCobb, the Lib Dems' campaigns director. Addressed to senior staff in party HQ, it sets out plans for 'Operation New Home'. This initiative aims to ‘reach out’ to liberally-minded 'Conservative councillors across the country who would be open to joining the Lib Dems.'
The Liberal Democrats are now trying to copy a model that Reform has exploited to great effect: luring Tory defectors to their side.
According to McCobb, the party's troops have received intelligence that ‘One Nation Conservatives on the ground' are 'feeling more and more alienated by their party' with plans to leave the ECHR and overhaul the Climate Change Act two factors being cited. 'We need to be ready for more Conservative councillors to cross the floor to us in the coming months', writes McCobb.
Staff are therefore being instructed to identify and contact 'current Conservative councillors who are open to joining us.' Sir Ed’s aides are being ordered to support council groups ‘in talks with potential defectors’ and attract waverers into the fold.
There's little here that will surprise someone who has been looking at the Liberal Democrat Bluesky feed this week. Still, it's good to have this placed in the Spectator, as potential defectors reading it will get the impression they are assured of a good welcome.
Could this be a case of a mundane document being marked 'Top Secret' and left on a photocopier at Westminster to ensure the press report it?
