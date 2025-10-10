Friday, October 10, 2025

Malcolm Saville inspired Vera, Ruth Galloway and Slow Horses


The Gold Edition interviews the crime writer Ann Cleeves, some of whose books have been adapted to make the television series Vera:
What are the books from your childhood you'll never forget? 
All of Malcolm Saville’s books. He wrote mysteries, but quite classy ones – definitely a step up from the usual Enid Blyton! I can remember writing him a fan letter and getting a handwritten letter back. It was very exciting. He had something called the Lone Pine Club, which you could join, and I recently found out that the crime writers Elly Griffiths and Mick Herron were both members too. So we all loved his books.
Saville worked in publishing before he became a children's author – I think he was Enid Blyton's publicist at George Newnes – so he knew what he was doing.
