The drought revealed Rutland Water's hidden ruins and relics

Lord Bonkers isn't going to like this, because he's convinced that Rutland Water has always been there. How else, he would ask, do you explain the presence of the Monster?
But Jay Naylor made this film a month ago, before the reservoir began to fill again. He introduces it on YouTube like this:
Today we explore some long forgotten structures, forests and buildings which have laid submerged under Rutland Water for many years, revealed by drought this summer. The remains of the Burley on the Hill fish ponds, the lost buildings of Hambleton and the graves of Hambleton Wood are all on show at the moment for anyone willing to look!
Like and subscribe – just don't let Lord Bonkers catch you doing it.
