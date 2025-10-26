Redevelopment scheme for derelict Desborough factory site falls through – again

It comes as no great shock to anyone who has followed the site's history, but the Central Co-op has pulled out of a deal that would have seen it pay £1.5m for the derelict Lawrence Shoe Factory in Desborough.
It joins Aldi and Tesco in having planned to build a supermarket there and then decided against the idea. At one time it was also expected that 40 council houses would be built on the site.
Now, reports the Northamptonshire Telegraph, the owners, North Northamptonshire Council are back to square one in their attempt to sell it.
When I was in Desborough a couple of weeks ago – I like the Costa Coffee there – the wasteland in front of the old factory was looking particularly unkempt after a summer's plant growth, and the modern buildings more derelict than when I last saw them.
The Telegraph has included a link to the estate agent's particulars in its report in case you feel like buying the site yourself.
