John Curtice: Lib Dems will "almost undoubtedly" win more seats than the Tories

And not more votes, as the Independent headline has it. Either they don't employ subeditors any more or this one has not read the article properly.
Anyway, here is John Curtice speaking at a Conservative Party Conference fringe meeting today:
The polling expert told a fringe panel at the Conservative party conference in Manchester that the party needed to make it to "base camp" before they could even think about climbing the electoral "Himalayas" of getting back into government.
Recent YouGov polling showed the Liberal Democrats on 15 points, one behind Kemi Badenoch’s party on 16. Reform led on 29 per cent.
Addressing Tory members at the event run by thinktank Demos, Sir John said: "The Liberal Democrat vote is now much more geographically concentrated than your vote, and the electoral system is now treating you like it treated the Liberal Democrats."And so the Liberal Democrats are just behind you in the polls, they are going to almost undoubtedly win more seats than you."
It's just a shame that Reform UK will also benefit from the Tories' deep unpopularity.
