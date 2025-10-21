Former chief constable of Northamptonshire charged with fraud

The website quotes a statement from Northamptonshire Police:
The charges follow our independent investigations into allegations Mr Adderley falsely claimed, over a period from 2018-2024, to have been a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, had served in the Falklands War, and was entitled to wear associated service medals.
It’s also alleged the 59-year-old made false claims relating to a naval career on his CV and application form submitted in support of his bid to become the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police in June 2018.
Adderley was sacked from the post of chief constable after a gross misconduct hearing last summer. He will appear at Westminster magistrates court on 10 November.
There's some useful background to the case in another NN Journal story – this one from July of last year. In it, Mick Stamper, a former senior officer in the Northamptonshire force talks, about working with Adderley:
From day one, Adderley’s naval record was front and centre. When he arrived he moved the chief constable’s office from a small inconspicuous room at the Wootton Hall headquarters in Northampton (where the previous chief had resided) into a grander office, one more befitting of the most important person in the building.
On the wall he mounted a large painting of a naval warship, which Stamper says was inscribed underneath with Adderley’s name and naval rank. In the corner of a room was a naval flag, (known as an ensign), which another staff member told Stamper had been from the ship displayed on the wall.
