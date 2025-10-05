The Joy of Six 1418

"Labour’s former tough talk on sleaze and lobbying has largely melted away. Aside from tinkering with rules on MPs’ second jobs, there has been no sign of meaningful reform – despite the lobbying industry’s own trade body, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, calling for it." Peter Geoghegan went to the Labour Party Conference.
Fiona Harvey fact checks the arguments Kemi Badenoch used in support of her vow to repeal Climate Change Act if her party wins power.
Hilary Cremlin, reports Varsity, has called for the "rewilding" if the school system: "Despite decades of reform, I think the school system as we presently configure it may be beyond redemption. This isn’t an attack on the idea of education, or on the thousands of brilliant teachers who give the job their all. But government after government has tinkered with education when the basic model is obsolete."
"The London Stadium was conceived as a world-class athletics venue and perhaps the kindest thing you can say about it today is that it remains a world-class athletics venue. The shallow rake efficiently disperses the noise up the back straight; the high distant seats offer a magnificent view of the javelin competition. There is a nice canal alongside and as much boutique street food as you can eat. But a walled fortress it is not, and can never be. And frankly it is the most visible symptom, if not the underlying cause, of modern West Ham." Jonathan Liew smells loss and dislocation at the famous London club.
Bearded vultures often pick up human artefacts to build or repair their nests, and those nests can remain in use for centuries. The result, reports Andrew Paul, is a gold mine for archaeologists.
